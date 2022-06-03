Jailed in May: The Suffolk criminals put behind bars last month

The faces of some of the criminals put behind bars in Suffolk in May - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who sexually assaulted three schoolgirls and a double drink-driver who caused a fatal head-on collision are among those who were jailed in May.

Robert Lowe

Lowe was described as a "selfish and arrogant” drink-driver who caused a head-on collision in which a 32-year-old Claydon woman died when he was jailed for six years and eight months.

Lowe had spent the afternoon before the fatal crash drinking in pubs and had consumed more than six pints of lager, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

A blood test showed that Lowe, who has a 2015 conviction for drink driving, was twice the limit for drink-driving at the time of the collision in which Jennifer Baker died, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing 44-year-old Lowe, Judge Emma Peters said he had been driving entirely on the wrong side of the road when his Seat Altea hit Miss Baker’s VW Polo at around 6pm on October 23, 2020.

The court heard that Miss Baker died at the scene of the accident in Norwich Road, Barham and her boyfriend, who’d been in the front passenger seat, had suffered serious injuries including a traumatic brain injury which had left him suffering from seizures.

Geoffrey Lewis

The 53-year-old former Waldringfield man who sexually assaulted three schoolgirls has been jailed for nine years by a judge who described him as a “danger to children".

Lewis, formerly of School Lane, Waldringfield, had denied four offences of sexual assault of a child under 13, one offence of sexual activity with a child and taking an indecent image of a child but changed his pleas to guilty to the charges during his trial in February.

The offences were committed over a four-year period between 2013 and 2017.

On Monday (May 30) Lewis was jailed for nine years with an extended licence period of five years and banned from contacting the three victims indefinitely.

He was also made the subject of a lifelong sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

Shane Smith

Smith, 24, dragged a woman to the ground after looping a cord from a JD Sports bag around her neck and has been jailed for 22 months.

Smith subjected the woman to "a terrifying experience" in Haughley, near Stowmarket, after following her on Boxing Day last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Smith began following the woman, who was walking home from work, around 3.40pm, David Baird, prosecuting, told the court.

He followed her on Fishponds Way, before the woman turned into Dagworth Lane, which has a field running alongside one side of the road, Mr Baird said.

As Smith began to get closer, the woman moved aside to let him pass but he wrapped the drawstring from a sports duffle bag around her neck, put his knee into her back and pulled her to the ground.

Smith then straddled the victim, who fought back by punching and kicking, before he tried to push her face onto the grass area.

The victim then pulled the face mask off Smith and recognised him as someone she knew through a friend.

Smith, of Stowupland Road, Stowmarket, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, falsely imprisoning her by trying to force her head onto the grass, and possessing cannabis.

A five-year restraining order was also imposed, banning Smith from contacting the victim.

Kyle Lambton

Lambton was jailed for three years after he sexually assaulted a schoolgirl after walking into a house uninvited and sneaking into her bedroom.

Lambton, 37, had been drinking whiskey and taking cocaine during the day prior to the incident on March 13 this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Lambton went into the house around 1.15am and entered the girl's room while her father and brother were downstairs watching television, Marc Brown, prosecuting, told the court.

He put his hand over her mouth and began kissing her forehead before the girl was able to scream and alert the house, Mr Brown said.

Family members confronted Lambton and he then left the house, the court heard.

Lambton was arrested and in police interview explained he had been drinking from 2pm on March 12 at the Lord Nelson pub in Lowestoft.

He also admitted he had consumed around a gram of cocaine, which was something he did every week.

Lambton, of Avondale Road, Lowestoft, previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault but denied a charge of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Judge Pugh jailed Lambton for three years and imposed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Christopher Pindi

Christopher Pindi, 21, was jailed for 40 months after running the Maxwell drug line in Ipswich.

Pindi, of Bensham Grove, in Thorton Heath, London, admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between August last year and February this year and possession with intent to supply heroin.

A promising young footballer who attended Colchester United academy and had trials with a number of clubs, Pindi was arrested by police in London.

When his phones were examined they showed he had been involved in the operation of the ‘Maxwell” drug line, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He had become involved in the world of drug dealing to pay off the debt and had used a 17-year-old youth as a runner to transport the drugs to Ipswich.

The court heard that Pindi’s phone showed he had sent more than 1,600 bulk text messages advertising the sale of drugs.



