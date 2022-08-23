Tractor and ride-on mower stolen from farm in mid Suffolk

The farm vehicles were taken from a farm in Wetheringsett, Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A tractor and ride-on mower were stolen by thieves in a burglary at a farm in mid Suffolk.

The incident happened on land off Station Road in Wetheringsett, near the A140 and Mid-Suffolk Light Railway, at some time between 12pm on Thursday and 2pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a building was broken into and a green John Deere 4520, which has the registration WA08 LYR, and a John Deere X758 ride-on mower stolen from inside.

Police believe a large vehicle would have been needed to transport the stolen machinery.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the burglary to come forward.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/53596/22.