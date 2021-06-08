Why you should be aware of this Suffolk telephone scam

Published: 5:20 PM June 8, 2021

Suffolk residents have been warned to be vigilant against a rising number of scam insulation calls – after one person was conned out of more than £1,500.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it has seen an increasing number of reports of companies making claims about foam insulation installed in homes across the county.

The fraudsters are said to claim the insulation may be problematic, and ask to come and inspect their homes – before saying fibre insulation in the loft should be removed to "allow it to breathe".

An independent surveyor has told the organisation there is no benefit to having it removed – with one person having already forked out £1,700 to pay for the works.

Those who have been approached by the fraudsters, or who have concerns over any tradespeople offering their services, are asked to contact Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

