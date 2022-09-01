Vehicle tyres and paintwork damaged after spate of criminal damage

A number of vehicles have been damaged in north Suffolk - Credit: Archant

A number of vehicles were damaged after a spate of criminal damage incidents which saw a corrosive substance poured on the bonnet of a car in north Suffolk.

The incidents took place between Friday, August 26, and Monday, August 29 and officers have been made aware of at least eight incidents in which tyres were damaged at addresses in Palgrave.

The incidents happened in Forge Close, The Green, Goulds Close and Lows Lane.

Police believe there may be other vehicles that were damaged and are urging any victims to come forward.

Another vehicle tyre was also damaged between 7.30pm and 8.30pm in Ling Road, Wortham.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Deep scratches were also found on the body work of the vehicle, while a corrosive substance was poured on the bonnet."

The spokesman added that officers are not necessarily connecting the Wortham incident with those in Palgrave.

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents, in either Palgrave or Wortham, who has any CCTV or dash-cam footage, or who has any information, is asked to contact Suffolk police.