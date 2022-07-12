News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Violent crime in Suffolk up nearly 20pc since lockdown ended

Author Picture Icon

William Warnes

Published: 4:00 PM July 12, 2022
Police tape

The increase equates to an additional 66 offences over the last 12 months. - Credit: PA

Suffolk violent crime rates have risen by almost 20pc since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The increase equates to an additional 66 offences over the last 12 months.

Suffolk police say the rise can be attributed to the easing of lockdown measures and the subsequent re-opening of the night-time economy. 

In a statement, Commander of the County Policing Command T/Chief Supt Jan Topping said: “Tackling knife crime and violent crime is a priority for the constabulary.

"The force continues to monitor and analyse where, when and what type of violent crime occurs so we can ensure our response is dynamic and effective, and we continue to do everything we can to protect the communities we serve in particular those who are the most vulnerable in our society.

"The majority of violent offences are between people who are known to each other.”

Commander of the County Policing Command T/Chief Supt Jan Topping

Commander of the County Policing Command T/Chief Supt Jan Topping said: “Tackling knife crime and violent crime is a priority for the constabulary" - Credit: Suffolk Police

Suffolk Constabulary's solved rate for violence with injury offences over the last 12 months also now stands at 14.7%, representing a 2.9pc decrease compared with the long-term average.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unspoilt' Suffolk coastal town and village named among best in England
  2. 2 'I can't bring my car out of the road': Parking troubles in Suffolk village street
  3. 3 Barn 'fully destroyed' as fire breaks out in Suffolk village
  1. 4 Historic Bury St Edmunds jewellers to close after 277 years
  2. 5 New theme park to open near Colchester at the end of the week
  3. 6 Second person dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich
  4. 7 Things we could learn from tonight's West Ham friendly
  5. 8 Former Darsham Nurseries chef opens exciting new café by the coast 
  6. 9 Review: The once-closed pub now making waves on Norfolk coast
  7. 10 New fashion store opens in Suffolk seaside town

The county is one of 32 force areas in England and Wales which has experienced increases in the most serious violence against the preceding 12 months.

Researchers say serious violence increased by nearly a quarter after Covid-19 restrictions were eased in England and Wales last year. 

Suffolk has seen a number of violent incidents in recent months.

Last week, a man in his 40s was stabbed at a multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds.

On June 30, police issued a Section 60 order in Ipswich after a group of youngsters were spotted carrying knives in the Norwich Road/Westbourne Park area. 

This was just the latest order to be enforced in the town.

Following an incident which saw two 16-year-old boys charged for stabbing a man in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said: "Like many urban areas, there is an issue with knife crime in Ipswich.

"Though I would hardly describe these sorts of incidents as frequent, they do occur too often."

Suffolk police are set to discuss the rise in violent crime at a Police and Crime Panel on Friday 15 July.

Knife Crime
Suffolk
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Swan in Needham Market High Street

Suffolk high street pub closes down - but hopes it will re-open

Dominic Bareham

person
An area of over 32 acres, known as Ashes Farm, on Newton Road, which is subject to plans for 300 homes.

Housing News

Plans for 300 homes in Suffolk town recommended for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews were called to a large blaze at a field in Assington Road, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Dozens of firefighters battled 20-acre field blaze near Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services attending a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live News

'Devastated' - Community's shock at Ipswich crash tragedy

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon