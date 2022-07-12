Violent crime in Suffolk up nearly 20pc since lockdown ended

The increase equates to an additional 66 offences over the last 12 months. - Credit: PA

Suffolk violent crime rates have risen by almost 20pc since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Suffolk police say the rise can be attributed to the easing of lockdown measures and the subsequent re-opening of the night-time economy.

In a statement, Commander of the County Policing Command T/Chief Supt Jan Topping said: “Tackling knife crime and violent crime is a priority for the constabulary.

"The force continues to monitor and analyse where, when and what type of violent crime occurs so we can ensure our response is dynamic and effective, and we continue to do everything we can to protect the communities we serve in particular those who are the most vulnerable in our society.

"The majority of violent offences are between people who are known to each other.”

Suffolk Constabulary's solved rate for violence with injury offences over the last 12 months also now stands at 14.7%, representing a 2.9pc decrease compared with the long-term average.

The county is one of 32 force areas in England and Wales which has experienced increases in the most serious violence against the preceding 12 months.

Researchers say serious violence increased by nearly a quarter after Covid-19 restrictions were eased in England and Wales last year.

Suffolk has seen a number of violent incidents in recent months.

Last week, a man in his 40s was stabbed at a multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds.

On June 30, police issued a Section 60 order in Ipswich after a group of youngsters were spotted carrying knives in the Norwich Road/Westbourne Park area.

This was just the latest order to be enforced in the town.

Following an incident which saw two 16-year-old boys charged for stabbing a man in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said: "Like many urban areas, there is an issue with knife crime in Ipswich.

"Though I would hardly describe these sorts of incidents as frequent, they do occur too often."

Suffolk police are set to discuss the rise in violent crime at a Police and Crime Panel on Friday 15 July.