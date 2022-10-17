News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Suffolk woman arrested after milk poured over M&S employees during protest

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:58 PM October 17, 2022
Animal Rebellion protestors poured milk on to M&S' shop floor in Norwich

Animal Rebellion protestors poured milk on to M&S' shop floor in Norwich - Credit: Animal Rebellion

A Suffolk woman was one of four people to be arrested after milk was poured onto M&S' employees and shop floor in Norwich city centre. 

Police were called to the incident in the Rampant Horse Street just before 12pm on Saturday, where Animal Rebellion protestors were protesting. 

Officers were called to reports that four people had entered the shop, picked up cartons of milk from the fridge and poured the milk over displays of milk, meat and pizza. 

It is also understood that milk was poured over two Marks & Spencer employees after they challenged the protestors. 

After the protestors left the shop they were located by officers from Norfolk police outside Norwich train station. 

Two women aged in their 30s from Norfolk, a man aged in his 40s from Essex and a woman aged in her 40s from Suffolk were arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

They have all been released on police bail until November 12. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The Badingham White Horse

Pubs

Well-known east Suffolk pub up for sale six months after takeover

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo looks for an opportunity early in the second half.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 home loss to Lincoln unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Police were not aware of the mobile home being carried on the A14 in Suffolk

A14

Lorry carrying mobile home on A14 pulled over as police were not aware

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Road closed sign

Suffolk Live News

Road closed as emergency services attend crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon