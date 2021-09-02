Motorist caught over the alcohol limit in Sudbury is banned from driving

Published: 5:30 AM September 2, 2021

A Sudbury woman caught drink-driving in the town has been banned from the road.

Emma Duthie, 44, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Wednesday having pleaded guilty to drink driving on August 9.

Jacqui Dankyi, prosecuting, told the court that police received a report regarding a missing person in Sudbury who may have been drinking alcohol.

A police officer then saw the reported Seat Ibiza on Melford Road around 6.15pm and Duthie, who was driving the car, provided a positive breath test.

She was arrested and blew 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

Hugh Rowland, mitigating, said Duthie "had not found the pandemic easy" but does have a good family and friends support network.

He added she was cooperative with police and "did everything she was asked".

Magistrates disqualified Duthie from driving for 14 months and fined her £225.

She was also ordered to pay £105 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £34.



