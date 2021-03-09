News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Mum drove daughter to shop despite being banned from driving

Michael Steward

Published: 12:07 PM March 9, 2021   
Tanner Anderson was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Cherylene Strike was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich

A west Suffolk woman who drove to her local shop while disqualified has been handed 200 hours of unpaid work. 

Magistrates in Ipswich heard how Cherylene Strike, 40, was caught by police behind the wheel of a Ford Focus on Turnpike Road, Red Lodge, on June 5, 2020. 

Police checks showed she was disqualified, and Strike admitted the offence to officers at the roadside. 

Strike, who had her 10-year-old daughter in the car, told officers it was not an emergency situation and she was going to the local shop, Pretty Barber, prosecuting, told the court. 

Magistrates heard that Strike was banned from getting behind the wheel in 2019 for 36 months. 

Her ban was due to expire on April 23, 2022. 

Strike, of Aster Close, Red Lodge, previously pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. 

Magistrates handed Strike a two-year community order, with 30 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work. 

Strike was also given a six-month disqualification extension and ordered to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £95. 

