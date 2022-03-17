News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Suffolk XR protestor says blocking printing press was 'proportionate'

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:31 PM March 17, 2022
Charlotte Kirin, from Bury St Edmunds, was convicted of blocking a highway outside a printing press in Hertfordshire

Charlotte Kirin, from Bury St Edmunds, was convicted of blocking a highway outside a printing press in Hertfordshire - Credit: PA

An Extinction Rebellion activist from Suffolk appealing her conviction for blocking a printing press from delivering newspapers said her actions were "proportionate".

Charlotte Kirin, from Bury St Edmunds, was among a number of XR activists who conducted a 14-hour blockade of Newsprinters in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, on September 4, 2020.

The 53-year-old and four other protestors were found guilty of obstructing the highway during two trials at St Albans Magistrates’ Court in 2021.

Charlotte Kirin and Hazel Stenson, bottom left, have both been found guilty over the printing press

Charlotte Kirin and Hazel Stenson, bottom left, were among those found guilty over the printing press blockade - Credit: PA

They are now questioning whether there was political interference in the police action shutting down the demonstration.

Hertfordshire Constabulary Chief Constable Charlie Hall received several calls from Home Secretary Priti Patel throughout the night, St Albans Crown Court previously heard.

The five are also arguing their actions were justified by freedom of expression and by their rights to freedom of assembly and association.

About 60 XR members used vehicles and bamboo to deny access onto or off the Broxbourne site, which prints newspapers including The Daily Telegraph, The Sun, The Times and the Daily Mail. 

Copies of the East Anglian Daily Times were also unable to be delivered to newsagents in Suffolk and north Essex due to the blockade.

Most Read

  1. 1 Music experts disagree at Ed Sheeran Shape of You copyright trial
  2. 2 Popular Swiss Farm butchers set to open third store
  3. 3 Driver in hospital after car crashes into field off A14
  1. 4 Vintage tea room opens at antique centre
  2. 5 From future stars to being benched - how Town's loan players are performing
  3. 6 Mike Bacon: Can Town make play-offs? Here's my take
  4. 7 New three-storey wine shop opens in Suffolk's 'foodiest' town
  5. 8 Detective tells inquest he was ‘suspicious’ after bin weight device reset
  6. 9 Village pub vet plans set to be refused following public backlash
  7. 10 East Suffolk gastropub scoops another accolade for its Sunday lunches

The activists have argued that their actions were due to the urgency of the climate emergency compared with the disruption caused.

They also claim that a full blockade was necessary to draw attention to the way the press and particularly Rupert Murdoch's newspapers cover the crisis.

While she was giving evidence, Kirin said: “It was a few hours interruption of an industry that has been having its say every day for years and years, and continues to publish stories that seem to ask us to focus our attention and anger on the individuals who are disadvantaged by society, rather than focus on the source of power where the harm is actually happening.

“It felt proportionate to me.”

Two Extinction Rebellion protesters blocking the road outside the Newsprinters printing works at Bro

Two Extinction Rebellion protesters blocking the road outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire - Credit: PA

The occupation caused businesses reliant on the printers to lose an estimated £1.2 million and in addition, left Newsprinter staff on the 7pm-4am shift unable to leave the site via car. 

Alan Brett, manufacturing director of Newsprinters, described the atmosphere among staff during the protest, telling the court the staff were “frustrated, angry, upset”.

“They were frustrated by the fact that they could not get home and the fact that their jobs were impacted” he added.

“I was trying to calm their frustrations,” he said.

“There was shouting at the protesters as they went to get their taxis.”

Suffolk Live News
Climate Emergency
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Copyright Anglia Picture Agencywww.angliapictureagency.co.uk

Golf

Family-run hotel and golf course up for sale as owners look to retire

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
1,100 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a tank at a property on Aldeburgh Road in East Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

1,100 litres of heating oil stolen from home in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

person
Daniella Milburn was a devoted mother

'Loving' mum-of-four died in crash while riding a malfunctioning bike

Dominic Bareham

person
Police in Suffolk have closed flats in Bury St Edmunds after persistent anti-social behaviour and drug related criminality

Suffolk Constabulary

Closure order on Bury St Edmunds flats after crackdown on drug activity

Tom Swindles

person