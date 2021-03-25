Dog stolen in Suffolk burglary reunited with owner

Published: 8:53 PM March 25, 2021

Willow has been returned to her owners - Credit: Sussex Police

A dog stolen during a burglary in Suffolk has been reunited with its owner eight months after it was taken.

Willow, a two-year-old Cocker Spaniel, was one of 10 dogs seized by Sussex Police during a search warrant at a site in Surrey on Tuesday, March 16.

She had been stolen during a burglary in Suffolk in July 2020.

Yesterday her owners, who did not wish to be identified, travelled to Sussex to be reunited with their much-cherished pet.

“We are so delighted to have Willow back home and can’t thank Sussex Police enough for finding her. After eight months we thought we would never see her again, and we hope it will give other dog owners faith that they can be found and this is taken seriously,” one owner said.

An investigation is currently underway by detectives at Crawley CID, who have been working closely with the Force’s specialist Rural Crime Team and other police forces, to help identify the remaining dogs and their lawful owners.

Det Chief Inspector John Wallace, of Crawley CID, said: “We are delighted that Willow has been reunited with her owners and is now back home safe where she belongs.

“Following the recovery of Willow, Suffolk Police are looking to explore developments in the burglary investigation and are working closely with Sussex Police to assist us with our ongoing investigation.”

The remaining dogs, a mix of Lurchers and Spaniels, continue to be cared for at a secure location.

Det Chief Insp Wallace added: “This is a complex and, likely, lengthy investigation. Our priority has been to ensure the health and welfare of the dogs - some were in a poor state when we found them and are receiving ongoing medical care which also forms part of our investigation.

“We are working through all information meticulously and pursuing other lines of enquiry to progress the identification of those dogs. We will be releasing further information in the coming days to help with that process."

The search warrant in Surrey was led by Crawley CID with support from the Sussex Rural Crime Team and Surrey Police.

A 30-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The news comes less than a week after over 80 suspected stolen dogs were found in Ipswich.