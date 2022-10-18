Couple deny early morning attack with knife at caravan site

The court heard of details of the alleged attack at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: ARCHANT

﻿The owner of a Suffolk caravan site woke up in his bed to find a man pointing a knife at his forehead and threatening to cut his eye out, it has been alleged.

The man was woken at around 5.30am in July last year by 28-year-old Glen Hibbard allegedly kneeling astride him on his bed holding a knife to his forehead above his right eye, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Hibbard allegedly threatened to cut his eye out and was ranting about the alleged victim wanting to scare and threaten him.

Meanwhile Hibbard’s 23-year-old girlfriend Toni Baron was also on the bed allegedly helping Hibbard pin the man down and “egging him on”, said Dominic Bell, prosecuting.

During the incident at the Sutton Heath caravan site near Woodbridge, the alleged victim was hit on the head with a wooden box and “played dead” on the floor.

As Hibbard and Baron left the caravan she allegedly told him: “Get the switch blade it’s got DNA on”, said Mr Bell.

An ambulance was called and the alleged victim was taken to hospital with wounds to his forehead, bruising, a bite mark and cuts.

He also had defensive wounds from trying to ward off the alleged attack, said Mr Bell who described what happened as “ vicious and brutal”.

Following the alleged attack, Hibbard and Baron had allegedly disappeared and weren’t arrested until September last year.

In prepared statements to police they claimed they had returned to Baron’s caravan at the Sutton Heath site after a night out with friends in Woodbridge.

They claimed that when Baron went into her caravan, which was dark, she had been grabbed by someone who was in her bed.

She said she had struggled to get away from the intruder who was holding her down on the bad and had shouted out to Hibbard who was outside.

Hibbard claimed that the person in the caravan had lunged at him with what he thought was a knife and he had struggled with him before fleeing from the caravan with Baron.

Baron, of New London Court, Chelmsford and Hibbard, of St Andrew’s Place, Melton have denied an offence of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on July 19 last year.

The court heard that the alleged victim had bought the caravan site, which was home to a number of people living in caravans and buses, two years earlier.

The trial continues on Wednesday ( October 19).