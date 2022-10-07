News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drug dealer warned he could face jail term

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM October 7, 2022
Shane Farrow, of Spruce Avenue, Colchester, will have to wait until 2024 for a retrial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Tadeu Fialho will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A Halesworth man who was found in possession of cannabis with a street value of more than £1,400 will be sentenced later this month after a pre sentence report has been prepared on him.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tadeu Fialho of Mount Pleasant, Halesworth, pleaded guilty at a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 7) to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on September 8 last year.

He also admitted possessing a small amount of cocaine for personal use on the same date.

Charles Judge, prosecuting, said the cannabis found on Fialho had a street value of between £1,400 and £2,500.

Judge Nicola Talbot-Hadley adjourned the case until October 31 to allow the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report on him.

She allowed Fialho’s bail to continue but warned him that he could receive an immediate prison sentence.

