Colchester high street cannabis farm pair jailed
- Credit: Archant
A cannabis factory in a flat above a café in Colchester High Street was discovered after the cafe owner investigated a leak in his premises, a court has heard.
The cafe owner contacted the police after finding two men in the flat along with 500 cannabis plants which were being grown in six rooms over three floors, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
The windows in the rooms had been blacked out and there were heaters and lamps in the rooms, said Matthew Bagnall, prosecuting.
When police arrived at the premises shortly afterwards the two men were no longer there but they were located and arrested using CCTV.
Before the court were Phong Nguyen, 22, and Tam Nguyen, 26, both of no fixed address.
They admitted producing cannabis on or before February 1 this year and were each jailed for 39 weeks.
The court heard they had been in custody for 31 weeks and would therefore be eligible for immediate release.
Sentencing the men Recorder Gabrielle Posner said she accepted they were gardeners for the cannabis crop.
Defence barrister, Ed Carey said the defendants had been taken advantage of because they were asylum seekers and didn’t speak English.