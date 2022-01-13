News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Fight breaks out outside Saxmundham Post Office

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:29 PM January 13, 2022
The fight happened in Saxmundham town centre, Suffolk police said

The fight happened in Saxmundham town centre, Suffolk police said - Credit: Google Maps

Investigations are underway after reports of a fight between three males in Saxmundham town centre. 

Police were called to the Post Office in High Street at about 4pm on Tuesday in the east Suffolk town.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the three males involved in the incident - who are believed to be in their teens - dispersed before police arrived at the scene.

It is believed the incident may have begun at the railway station between 10 and 15 minutes before police were called.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been in either location between 3.45pm and 4pm on Tuesday.

Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 2097/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Death of woman in Leiston 'unexplained', say police
  2. 2 'I've not witnessed any issues' - councillor on Yoxman traffic concerns
  3. 3 Man who died in crash week before Christmas named
  1. 4 'Utterly disgraceful' - care home and apartments decision angers residents
  2. 5 Inside Debenhams - Owner's hope to begin filling by end of year
  3. 6 Warning issued after series of crashes on wintry Suffolk roads
  4. 7 Woman in 20s dies after car crashes into tree in north Suffolk
  5. 8 The Demolition Men: How players axed by Cook are performing at new clubs
  6. 9 Former Town striker joins Newcastle for £25million
  7. 10 Nsiala set to sign for Fleetwood
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Saxmundham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A body has been found in the search for Charley Gadd, from near Sudbury, who was reported missing in Manchester

Suffolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student from near Sudbury

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
hearts services gillingham

Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Wilf Elliott alongside his Ed Sheeran portrait

Ed Sheeran

Young artist 'overwhelmed' by response to Ed Sheeran portrait

Toby Lown

person
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton during the Sky Bet League One match at the Valley, London.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Brighton trigger Walton recall but keeper could remain with Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon