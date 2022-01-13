Fight breaks out outside Saxmundham Post Office

The fight happened in Saxmundham town centre, Suffolk police said - Credit: Google Maps

Investigations are underway after reports of a fight between three males in Saxmundham town centre.

Police were called to the Post Office in High Street at about 4pm on Tuesday in the east Suffolk town.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the three males involved in the incident - who are believed to be in their teens - dispersed before police arrived at the scene.

It is believed the incident may have begun at the railway station between 10 and 15 minutes before police were called.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been in either location between 3.45pm and 4pm on Tuesday.

Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 2097/22.

