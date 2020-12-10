Published: 5:09 PM December 10, 2020

Kyelan Conaty pleaded guilty to the incidents at the St Olaves Precinct in Bury - Credit: Archant

A teenager who squirted a chemical liquid at three people in two separate incidents outside a Suffolk shopping precinct has been warned by a judge that he could be facing a custodial sentence.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday for a plea hearing via a prison video link was 18-year-old was Kyelan Conaty, of Elm Drive, Walsham-le-Willows.

He pleaded guilty to three offences of unlawfully and maliciously administering a poison, namely hydrogen peroxide, with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy.

The offences happened nine days apart on July 12 and July 21 this year outside St Olaves Precinct on the Howard Estate in Bury St Edmunds.

Conaty also admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply in March 2019.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until January 21 for a pre-sentence report.

She told Conaty: “You have pleaded guilty to some serious charges which very much cross the custody threshold but the sentence will be very much up to the judge on the day.”