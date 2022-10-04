Boy, 17, charged with attempted murder after teenage girl stabbed

A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Benhall - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife after a teenage girl was stabbed.

Emergency services were called just after 7am on Sunday, October 2, to reports that a teenage girl had been assaulted in an area of grassland close to the junction of Aldecar Lane and Benhall Green in Benhall.

The victim was treated for stab wounds and a back injury and taken to Ipswich Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Her injuries are described as life changing, Suffolk police said.

It is believed the incident took place at around 2am, with the victim left for several hours before being found by a dog walker who alerted the emergency services.

At about 8.40am on October 2, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he was further arrested while in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detectives were granted a superintendent’s extension to detain him for questioning for an additional 12 hours.

The 17-year- old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife.

He has been remanded and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday 4 October.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/63110/22.