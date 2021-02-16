Teenage boy pushed off bike and robbed in Ipswich park

Published: 11:45 AM February 16, 2021 Updated: 12:04 PM February 16, 2021

A boy was robbed while riding a bike in Whitehouse Park, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a teenage boy was robbed and pushed off his bike in an Ipswich park.

The 15-year-old boy was left shaken after the incident in Whitehouse Park, at around 2.15pm on Monday, February 8.

The teenager was cycling through the park in White House Road when an unknown person came behind him and pushed him off his bike, causing him to fall.

The thief then picked up the bike and cycled away in the direction of Meredith Road.

Police said the victim did not sustain any lasting injuries.

The suspect, who was wearing a face mask, is believed to have been wearing black clothing and grey shoes.

The black Lapierre Xm127 mountain bike had red writing on the frame and front wheel and grey writing on the rear wheel.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to this crime, or anyone who saw a person matching this description and who may have been riding a bike on the afternoon of February 8, to get in touch with them.

If you have any information, contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting crime reference: 37/6528/21

You can also visit the police website, email James.Morling@suffolk.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.



