Boys, 14 and 16, arrested after altercation in Bury St Edmunds shop

Two teenage boys have been arrested after an alleged physical altercation in a Bury St Edmunds shop.

According to Suffolk police, officers were called just after 5pm yesterday, July 21, to reports of an incident at a shop in Buttermarket.

A Suffolk police spokesman said two people entered Phone Fix, had a physical altercation with staff and attempted to steal items.

Officers arrived within a matter of minutes and arrested two people.

A 16-year-old boy from the Bury St Edmunds area was arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft from a shop.

A 14-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of cannabis.

They were both taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released on bail until Thursday, August 11, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/46465/22.