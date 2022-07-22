News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Boys, 14 and 16, arrested after altercation in Bury St Edmunds shop

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:41 AM July 22, 2022
The incident happened at Phone Fix in Bury St Edmunds

The incident happened at Phone Fix in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

Two teenage boys have been arrested after an alleged physical altercation in a Bury St Edmunds shop.

According to Suffolk police, officers were called just after 5pm yesterday, July 21, to reports of an incident at a shop in Buttermarket. 

A Suffolk police spokesman said two people entered Phone Fix, had a physical altercation with staff and attempted to steal items.

Officers arrived within a matter of minutes and arrested two people.

A 16-year-old boy from the Bury St Edmunds area was arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft from a shop.

A 14-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of cannabis.

They were both taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released on bail until Thursday, August 11, pending further enquiries.

Most Read

  1. 1 Big Bolton crowd expected as Blues fans sell out season's first away end
  2. 2 Boat builder jailed for 16 years after admitting raping child
  3. 3 A12 temporary speed limit questioned in House of Lords
  1. 4 Claim made on winning £83,000 lottery ticket bought in Suffolk
  2. 5 What's inside Suffolk's wonkiest house?
  3. 6 Sex clubs to be closed under council licensing changes
  4. 7 Former Town loanee Bakinson completes Owls move
  5. 8 'Worst game of Jenga' - Police stop truck with car on top of skip on A12
  6. 9 Converted shipping container to provide new seafront kiosk
  7. 10 Boys, 13 and 15, arrested after teenager assaulted in village

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/46465/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Clacton Pier has been closed off by police after a major incident was declared

Updated

Search continues for missing swimmer following major incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are currently on scene of a large field fire near Woodbridge in east Suffolk. Crews wer

Suffolk Live News | Video

Huge grass fire breaks out in east Suffolk field

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The late Simon Gibson's Exning Estate

Ely Cathedral

Suffolk man leaves more than £100m in will to charity, staff and family

Dolly Carter

person
Bersant Celina applaud supporters after the game.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Celina saga set to end as Town wait on Davis and Hirst

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon