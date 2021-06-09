Teenage dealer had £5,000-worth of drugs in bedroom
Jane Hunt
A teenage drug dealer who had heroin and cocaine worth around £5,000 in his bedroom at his parents’ house in Bury St Edmunds has been warned he is facing a term of detention when he is sentenced next month.
Police executed a search warrant at the property in November 2019 and found 122g of heroin and 1.5G of cocaine as well as £2,000 cash, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Before the court on Tuesday (June 8) was Thomas Dykstra, 19, of Anselm Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, who has admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possessing £2,038 criminal property
Steven Dyble, for Dykstra, told the court that his client, who was 18 at the time of the offences, had been exploited because of his age and that pressure had been put on him because he owed money.
Recorder Jeremy Benson adjourned the case until July 2 to allow him to hear evidence from the prosecution and the defendant to allow him to decide the basis on which he will sentence him.
He warned Dykstra that the fact he was adjourning the case didn’t mean he wouldn’t receive a custodial sentence.
Brian Reece, prosecuting, said the drugs found in Dykstra’s room were worth £5,000.
