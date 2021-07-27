Teenage girl allegedly raped on village recreation ground, court hears

Published: 7:30 AM July 27, 2021

George Pacey has gone on trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped on a Suffolk village recreation ground by a 19-year-old man who caught up with her and continued the attack when she tried to run away, a court has heard.

The girl later described George Pacey as “an animal” when she told her father about the alleged attack, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

She claimed that Pacey had started to kiss and touch her after she saw him on Bures Recreation Ground and she had told him she “wasn’t there for anything like that".

She said Pacey had become more forceful and she had been physically sick after he made her perform a sex act on him, said Gareth Hughes, prosecuting.

She told police that she had tried to run away but he had caught up with her and had taken her to a hut where the assault allegedly continued.

He had later allegedly texted her saying it didn’t matter that she’d been sick and that she was “still the best” he’d ever had.

He’d also allegedly sent her a message saying: “We’ll just keep this between us,” said Mr Hughes.

Pacey, 24, of Cross End, Pebmarsh, near Halstead, has denied raping a child under 13 and an alternative charge of rape between August 2014 and January 2015.

He has also denied raping a 17-year-old girl in May 2016.

The court heard Pacey had also allegedly messaged a 12-year-old girl and arranged to meet her in the Bures area.

He had allegedly driven to a wooded area in Lamarsh and got her to perform a sex act on him.

The girl later claimed she didn’t want to do it but felt she “had to do it".

Pacey told police that the 12-year-old girl had fancied him and had sent him flirtatious pictures of herself in her underwear.

He admitted sending her naked pictures of himself and having a chat with her in his car.

However, he denied any sexual activity had taken place between them and said he wouldn’t have done it because “it was plain wrong.”

He told police the 17-year-old girl had performed a sex act on him but denied pressuring her in any way.

He said they’d been kissing and “one thing had led to another” and he thought what happened was consensual.

The trial continues.