Teenage girl assaulted near train station in Sudbury

Published: 1:37 PM September 3, 2021 Updated: 2:18 PM September 3, 2021

A teenage girl has been assaulted near a train station with police appealing for witnesses.

Police were called to the incident after reports that a teenage girl was assaulted near the station in Sudbury last night, Thursday, September 2, and believed it occurred between 8pm and 9pm.

Officers are currently working to find out more details about the allegation and a footpath in Sudbury was taped off this morning near Ernest Doe's premises in the town.

Any witnesses who were in the area of the train station between 8pm and 9pm last night are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference: 48504/21.