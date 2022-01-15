News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teenage girl grabbed by man in seaside town

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:40 PM January 15, 2022
The girl was grabbed by a man in Langham Drive, Clacton

The girl was grabbed by a man in Langham Drive, Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage girl has been left shaken after being grabbed on the shoulder by a man in Clacton.

The incident happened as the girl was walking in Langham Drive at about 2.50pm on Monday, January 10, Essex Police said.

One of the men grabbed the girl on the shoulder before letting go.

He was in company of another man described as tanned, was 5ft 9ins tall and wearing a grey tracksuit and beanie.

The two men then left the area in a white van, described as being similar to a Ford Transit in shape and size.

The girl was not physically harmed during the incident but was left shaken, police said.

DS Dan Smith, Clacton CID, leading the investigation, said: "We continue with our enquiries, and have an increased presence in the area whilst we investigate. 

"Our initial enquiries show this to be an isolated case, but we understand it can cause concern amongst the community.

"I would like to reassure residents in the area that we are doing everything we can to trace this vehicle and the two men concerned and would ask anyone who might have some information that would be helpful, to contact us."

Anyone with any information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/9478/22.

