Teenager arrested after three left injured in attack

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after three people were left injured following an assault.

Police were called to Orwell Road in Clacton at about 3am on Sunday after a car was seen being driven erratically.

About five minutes later, officers then received reports of an assault in Marine Parade East on the seafront.

Three people suffered injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, in the attack.

Essex Police later confirmed 17-year-old boy from Weeley had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

District Commander, Chief Inspector Colin Cox of Essex Police, confirmed officers had increased patrols in Clacton in a bid to reassure residents.

However, police do not believe there is any threat to the wider community.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police on 101, quoting incident number 155 of November 14.