East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Teenager arrested after man punched in the face and verbally abused

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:03 AM October 20, 2022
A man was reportedly assaulted and verbally abused in North Hill in September

A man was reportedly assaulted and verbally abused in North Hill in September - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager has been arrested after an alleged assault.

The incident happened between 4.45pm and 5pm on Wednesday, September 14 in North Hill, Colchester.

The victim, a man in his 20s, reported being verbally abused before being punched in the face, Essex Police said.

An 18-year-old man from Bristol has been arrested on suspicion of assault, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He has since been released on bail until November 3.

Anyone who has any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/243245/22.

Essex Police
Colchester News

