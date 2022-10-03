News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed in bar

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:16 PM October 3, 2022
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack at Shakers Bar

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack at Shakers Bar - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a bar.

The incident happened in Shakers Bar in West Street, Harwich, at about 11.55pm on Saturday, September 3.

According to Essex Police, the victim, a man in his 20s, was left with stab injuries to his arms, body and neck after the attack.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently on bail until Sunday, October 30.

Anyone who has any information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage in relation the attack should contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/229425/22.

Harwich News

