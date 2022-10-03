Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed in bar

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack at Shakers Bar - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a bar.

The incident happened in Shakers Bar in West Street, Harwich, at about 11.55pm on Saturday, September 3.

According to Essex Police, the victim, a man in his 20s, was left with stab injuries to his arms, body and neck after the attack.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently on bail until Sunday, October 30.

Anyone who has any information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage in relation the attack should contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/229425/22.