Boy, 14, arrested after allegation of serious sex assault in Hadleigh

Suffolk police arrested a 14-year-old boy after an allegation of sexual assault was made against him - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested following an allegation of a serious sexual assault near Morrisons supermarket in Hadleigh.

The reported incident took place in an alleyway off Calais Street between 6pm and 10.30pm on Friday, April 22. The offence was reported to police on Saturday evening.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection this morning, Sunday, 24 April.

The incident happened in an alleyway in Calais Street - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Detectives say the investigation is in its early stages, and a cordon remains in place at the alleyway.

The victim, a teenage girl, is being supported by specialist trained officers.

Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time, who may have seen suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/24337/22 via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update; call 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

