News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Breaking

Boy, 14, arrested after allegation of serious sex assault in Hadleigh

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:36 PM April 24, 2022
Updated: 2:33 PM April 24, 2022
Suffolk police arrested a 14-year-old boy after an allegation of sexual assault was made against him by a teenage girl.

Suffolk police arrested a 14-year-old boy after an allegation of sexual assault was made against him - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested following an allegation of a serious sexual assault near Morrisons supermarket in Hadleigh.

The reported incident took place in an alleyway off Calais Street between 6pm and 10.30pm on Friday, April 22. The offence was reported to police on Saturday evening.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection this morning, Sunday, 24 April.

The incident happened in an alleyway in Calais Street

The incident happened in an alleyway in Calais Street - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Detectives say the investigation is in its early stages, and a cordon remains in place at the alleyway. 

The victim, a teenage girl, is being supported by specialist trained officers. 

Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time, who may have seen suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/24337/22 via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update; call 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.
 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Hadleigh News

Don't Miss

A pasta dish at Rustico in Bury St Edmunds

Food and Drink | Review

Review: Trying the food at Suffolk's hottest new Italian restaurant

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Owner of Swanns Nursery in Bromeswell, Caroline Peecock.Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Gardening

11 of the best independent garden centres and nurseries in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece Simpson in action for Ipswich Town's Under 23s against Nottingham Forest

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Press conference

Young striker Simpson tells Town he wants to leave Portman Road

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A woman prepares to eat Indian take away food.

Food and Drink

The 10 best Indian restaurants in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon