Teenager arrested following alleged incident outside town shopping centre

Michael Steward

Published: 12:05 PM March 9, 2021   
The incident was alleged to have taken place outside the Guineas Shopping Centre - Credit: Archant

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of assault and causing criminal damage following an incident in Newmarket at the weekend. 

Police were called to reports of anti-social behaviour taking place outside the Guineas Shopping Centre in Fred Archer Way, Newmarket, at 5.30pm on Saturday. 

Officers received reports that some signage had been damaged and a passer-by had been assaulted. 

A 17-year-old boy was then arrested on suspicion of assault and causing criminal damage and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The teenager has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.


