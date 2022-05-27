Teenage boy 'visibly shaken' after attack

A teenage boy was assaulted by a man whilst walking with friends near Sea King Crescent - Credit: Google Maps

Investigations are underway after a teenage boy was attacked by a man.

The incident happened at about 7pm on Tuesday, March 8 near Sea King Crescent in Colchester.

Whilst walking with his friends, a teenage boy was knocked to the ground by a man who ran at him.

The man then broke the boy's mobile phone by throwing it to the floor.

The suspect was described as having facial stubble and mousey blonde hair. He was wearing dark green joggers and overalls.

Police Constable Canwell of Colchester local police team, said: “The boy was visibly shaken, but thankfully, unhurt.

“We want to speak to two men who stopped to help the boy and end the assault. I believe that they may be able to help us identify the suspect.”

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident or anyone who may have doorbell or dash cam footage to contact us.

Anyone with information should contact Essex police quoting crime reference 42/59479/22.

