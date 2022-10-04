Teen charged with attempted east Suffolk murder to appear at Ipswich Crown Court

A police cordon at the scene of the stabbing in Benhall - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A 17-year-old has been remanded in custody on suspicion of attempted murder in an east Suffolk village and is due to appear at crown court this afternoon (Tuesday, October 4).

The defendant - who cannot be named because of his age - is alleged to have stabbed a teenage girl, leaving her with potentially life-changing injuries in Benhall, near Saxmundham.

The incident is believed to have happened in the early hours of Sunday morning and the victim was found by a dog walker some five hours after the attack.

The teenage girl was treated in hospital for stab wounds and a back injury - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

As well as attempted murder, the teenager has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and appeared before Ipswich magistrates this morning where he was told he would be appearing before the crown court.

The girl was stabbed at the junction of Aldecar Lane and Benhall Green in Benhall and was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment of the stab wounds and a back injury.