Boy charged with attempted murder is held in youth detention

A police cordon at the scene of the stabbing in Benhall - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested after a teenage girl was stabbed in an east Suffolk village has appeared in court accused of attempted murder.

The incident is believed to have happened at about 2am on Sunday at the junction of Aldecar Lane and Benhall Green in Benhall, near Saxmundham.

Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service shortly after 7am after receiving reports of a girl being attacked.

The girl was found with stab wounds and a back injury and was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment, where she remains in a stable condition.

Officers believe the incident took place several hours before the girl was discovered by a dog walker, who alerted the emergency services.

Police subsequently arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning and on Tuesday (October 4) he made a brief appearance before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court before being brought before a judge at Ipswich Crown Court.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until January 5 when the teenager - who cannot be named because of his age - will be asked to enter pleas to charges of attempted murder and possession of a knife.

His trial, which is expected to last five days, is due to get underway on March 6 next year.

Judge Levett remanded the teenager in youth detention accommodation.



