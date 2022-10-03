Teenage boy required hospital treatment after being bitten by tied up dog

A teenage boy was bitten on the leg by a dog in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage boy required hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog that was tied up outside a shop in Haverhill.

The dog, a white chow chow, was tied up outside the B&B mini-market in Chapple Drive when the teenage boy was bitten on Saturday, October 1.

The incident happened at about 7.20pm when the boy went to stroke the dog.

The dog bit the teenager on the leg, causing an injury requiring hospital treatment.

Anyone with any information, images or footage which could help the inquiry is being asked to contact Pc 745 Oakley at Haverhill police station, quoting crime reference number: 37/63100/22.