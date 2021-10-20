Ipswich teenager charged after man glassed in Newmarket
- Credit: Lucy Taylor
A teenager from Ipswich has been charged after a man was glassed in Newmarket.
The 17-year-old boy was charged with unlawful wounding and appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.
It follows an incident in the High Street in Newmarket on Saturday, October 16 at about 8.45pm, when an 18-year-old man was hit over the head with a glass bottle.
A man was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Suffolk Police have asked for witnesses to get in touch with Bury St Edmunds CID quoting crime number 37/57976/21/21.
Suffolk Police can be contacted via their website here or by email at Amy.BUGG@suffolk.police.uk.
Alternatively you can call 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
