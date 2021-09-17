16-year-old charged with murder after 21-year-old man dies in stabbing
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder, following the death of a 21-year-old man in Clacton.
Harry Burkett, who lived in Grays, suffered a fatal stab wound in Orwell Road in the town on Sunday, September 12.
Police were called just after midnight and Mr Burkett was treated by paramedics at the scene. He later died at hospital.
On Wednesday evening Essex Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Clacton on suspicion of murder and a 18-year-old woman from Clacton on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The 16-year-old boy has now been charged with one count of murder and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, September 17.
You may also want to watch:
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail until October 7.
A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail until October 7.
Tributes have been paid to Mr Burkett after his death, with his uncle Pete Draper saying: "Words can't even explain how much he will be missed by his family and friends."
Most Read
- 1 Ed Sheeran hints at new tour dates and reveals favourite Suffolk beer
- 2 7 of Suffolk's prettiest streets
- 3 Former addict marries 'guardian angel' after years of 'hell'
- 4 Former Town winger Finidi George gets first senior manager job
- 5 Road outside Ipswich closed after two cars collide
- 6 From Blues to U's - how ex-Town stars are faring at Colchester
- 7 Hits, misses, an 'unseen' suspension, a few goals and two still without clubs - how the departed Ipswich players are faring ahead of Bishop reunion
- 8 Two people rescued in four vehicle crash on A14
- 9 ‘Inadequate’ private hospital closes after patients ‘put at prolonged risk of harm’
- 10 Appleton not shocked by Town's slow start but expects Cook's men to 'click' soon
Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 5 of September 12.