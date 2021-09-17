16-year-old charged with murder after 21-year-old man dies in stabbing

Published: 1:18 PM September 17, 2021

The scene of a fatal stabbing in Clacton town centre. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder, following the death of a 21-year-old man in Clacton.

Harry Burkett, who lived in Grays, suffered a fatal stab wound in Orwell Road in the town on Sunday, September 12.

Police were called just after midnight and Mr Burkett was treated by paramedics at the scene. He later died at hospital.

Harry Burkett died after suffering a stab wound in Clacton - Credit: Supplied by the family

On Wednesday evening Essex Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Clacton on suspicion of murder and a 18-year-old woman from Clacton on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 16-year-old boy has now been charged with one count of murder and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, September 17.

You may also want to watch:

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail until October 7.

A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail until October 7.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Burkett after his death, with his uncle Pete Draper saying: "Words can't even explain how much he will be missed by his family and friends."

Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 5 of September 12.