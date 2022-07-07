Teenager denies alleged kidnap and robbery took place

Four teenagers are on trial at Ipswich Crown Court over kidnap and robbery charges - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A teenager accused of kidnapping and robbing a youth in Woodbridge with three others has told a jury that it did not happen.

Nolan Akuoko, 18, of Faraday Road, Ipswich, gave evidence at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and told the jury the alleged victim had punched him in the back of a VW Polo after he told him to get out of the vehicle.

He said the alleged victim got into the car willingly, denied robbing or threatening him with a liquid and claimed he was dropped off after the altercation in the car.

Akuoko is standing trial with Kai Mangar, 19, of Brunswick Road, Ipswich, who chose not to give evidence on Wednesday, Dylan Craft, 18, of Mill Lane, Felixstowe, and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who cannot be named because of his age.

All four have denied offences of kidnapping and robbery.

Akuoko said he had arranged to meet the alleged victim on December 14 last year after advertising some cannabis he was selling via Snapchat.

Arrangements were made via 'burner' phones, and Akuoko told the jury he had travelled in the back of Mangar's VW Polo to meet the alleged victim at the agreed spot at Fen Meadow in Woodbridge.

Akuoko said the alleged victim owed him £500 for cannabis he had previously supplied him but the teenager did transfer the money to him on December 14.

The court heard he then told the alleged victim he would have to pay upfront to complete the latest cannabis deal.

Akuoko said he told the alleged victim: "You get the cannabis when you've paid for it."

He said he told Mangar to stop the car and instructed the alleged victim to get out but he refused.

Akuoko told jurors he tried to push the alleged victim out of the car but the teenager got angry and punched him on the nose.

The punch hurt and made his eyes water, Akuoko said, and the pair were split up by Mangar and Craft.

He then calmed down and claimed he told the alleged victim: "Take the cannabis but make sure you pay me tomorrow."

The alleged victim was then dropped off and the gang then drove on to Felixstowe to meet another friend, Aluoko told the jury.

He denied holding a blade to the alleged victim's tongue, and said he was not hit with a hammer, threatened with a liquid, or robbed of £540 cash, his coat and watch.

It has been claimed the teenager was lured to Fen Meadow by one of the defendants and was then set upon by two others and bundled into the back of the VW Polo.

The trial continues.