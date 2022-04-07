Boy, 16, left with soft tissue damage after being dragged by van

Duddery Hill in Haverhill where a teenager suffered soft tissue damage after being dragged by a van - Credit: Google Maps

A 16-year-old boy has suffered soft tissue damage after being dragged along a road by a van in Haverhill.

The incident happened at about 1.45pm on Tuesday, April 5, in Duddery Hill in the Suffolk town.

It happened after two males unknown to each other had a face to face physical altercation in the street.

The suspect then got into his vehicle and grabbed the victim before driving off, causing him to get dragged along the road.

The victim, aged 16, was left with soft tissue damage and bruising to his arm and grazing on his back.

His phone was also run over and damaged during this incident.

According to police, the vehicle is described as a Ford Transit van that was burnt orange in colour with tinted windows and was possibly an 18 registration plate.

The suspect is described as around 30 years old, short, with dark blonde hair and a stubbled beard. He was wearing work clothes similar to what a builder would wear.

Anyone who knows who was responsible, saw the incident or has dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident, should contact Haverhill police, quoting crime number 37/20234/22.

