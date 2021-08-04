Teenage girl punched in face after being approached by three men

Published: 12:30 PM August 4, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was punched in the face in an assault in Maldon - Credit: Archant

A teenage girl has sustained facial bruising following a punch to the head after she was approached by three men in Maldon.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which took place in Park Road at around 5.15pm on Sunday, July 18.

The teenage victim, who was walking in Park Road was assaulted by one of the men after a brief verbal exchange.

The suspect is described as a tanned with a stubbly, dark beard, who looked to be around 19 years old.

He had mid-length, shaggy brown hair, around 5ft 9ins tall and stocky build. He was wearing dark blue jeans and a white thin tracksuit jacket.

You may also want to watch:

One of the other men was described as white, with short brown hair.

He was about 5ft 6ins tall, of skinny build with slightly muscular arms and looked about 19-years-old and was wearing a black cap with a New York Yankee logo.

The third man left prior to the assault.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information can call us on 101 and quote reference 42/142141/21.