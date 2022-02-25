News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Teenagers arrested over Bury St Edmunds stabbing have bail renewed

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:48 PM February 25, 2022
The incident happened in Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds

The incident happened in Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google

Two teenagers who were arrested after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Bury St Edmunds have had their bail renewed. 

This follows an incident on January 29 this year in Mount Road on the Moreton Hall Estate. 

The victim and another boy were approached by two teenagers, one of whom had a knife. 

They chased the boys and assaulted one of them, who suffered a stab wound to his shoulder. 

Police later arrested a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old in Newmarket. They were questioned and released on bail pending further inquiries.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Both males, aged 17 and 18, have been re-bailed to April 25, 2022."

Witnesses to the incident have been asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/6041/22. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon