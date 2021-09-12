Breaking
Teenagers arrested in murder probe after man, 21, dies from stab wound
- Credit: IAN BURT
Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man from a stab wound in Clacton town centre.
Officers from Essex Police were called to Rosemary Road shortly after midnight today to reports of a disturbance.
Police arrived to discover a 21-year-old man had suffered a stab wound and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
However, Essex Police later confirmed the man had died.
Detectives launched a murder investigation within hours of the incident and closed several roads in Clacton town centre, including Rosemary Road, Rosemary Crescent, Station Road, Orwell Road and parts of High Street.
Three 15-year-old boys, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All six remain in custody.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Greg Wood, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "As soon as we received reports of this incident our officers were quickly at the scene and made several arrests within a matter of hours.
"I know this incident will cause concern to people living and working in Clacton town centre, but I want to reassure them that we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the wider public and as said our officers acted swiftly to make arrests.
"A young man has sadly lost his life so I am sure you will understand why we have had to close several key roads in the centre of town.
"Uniformed officers, plain clothed detectives, and forensics experts will remain at the scene while we continue to carry out enquiries.
"I would urge anyone within the community who witnessed or knows what happened, or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage, or any other information, to contact my team."