Teenagers assaulted after being approached by gang of 20

Two teenagers have been assaulted by a group of about 20 youths while walking along the River Blackwater in Braintree, Essex - Credit: Google

Two teenagers walking along an Essex river were assaulted and attacked with a glass bottle by a gang of about 20 youths.

The assault happened in Braintree along the river Blackwater near to Covent Lane at about 5pm on Tuesday, July 19.

The victims, aged 14 and 17 years old, were approached by 15 - 20 teenagers, who grabbed one of the victims from behind and assaulted them, including being struck with a glass bottle.

His phone, wallet and trainers were thrown into the river.

The other teenager was also assaulted.

One suspect has been described as white, slim, about 5ft 5 inches tall, in his early teens, with short dark brown hair shaved at the sides and wearing only black shorts.

Another suspect is described as white, stocky, about 5ft 8 inches tall, with brown hair shaved at the sides and longer on top.He also had a tattoo of a face on the back of his left hand and was wearing a navy Adidas top, shorts and black Adidas sliders with white stripes.

Essex Police would like to hear from people with information, CCTV or dash cam footage relating to the incident, who can be contacted on 101 or the online chat service, quoting crime reference 42/190405/22.





If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.