Teenagers bailed after 14-year-old boy stabbed in Bury St Edmunds

The attacked happened on a path alongside Mount Road, Moreton Hall, in Bury St Edmunds

Two teenagers who were arrested after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds have been bailed.

The incident happened when the victim was walking down the path next to Mount Road between 6.20pm and 6.50pm on Saturday.

The victim, who was with another boy, was approached by two older male teenagers, one of whom was carrying a knife.

After the older teens chased the boys, the victim was attacked and left with a single puncture wound to the shoulder.

The victim was taken to hospital but later discharged.

Suffolk police confirmed two people, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, were arrested in Newmarket on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in the early hours of Sunday.

The pair have now been released on bail until February 24, pending further investigations.

Police are treating the attack as an isolated incident and do not believe there is a wider threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/6041/22.