Teenage boys arrested in connection with charity clothes bank fire

Published: 3:51 PM May 12, 2021

The charity clothing bins at the back of the Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury were found ablaze on Saturday morning - Credit: Natalie Brooks

Two teenagers, aged 17, have been arrested in connection with a fire at a charity clothes bank in Sudbury.

Firefighters were called to the containers outside the Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Station Road at 4.40am on Saturday, May 8.

The crews from Sudbury Fire Station had to wrench open the banks to put out the flames. No injuries were reported.

Today, Wednesday May 12, police have arrested two 17-year-old boys on suspicion of criminal damage — arson not endangering life.

Both have been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning by officers.