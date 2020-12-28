Police search for Hollesley Bay absconder
Published: 1:14 PM December 28, 2020
A prisoner convicted of robbery has absconded from a Suffolk prison, prompting a police search.
Tekel Jarrett, 32, was reported missing from Hollesley Bay just after midnight last night (Monday December 28) when a roll call was carried out and he could not be located.
Jarrett is serving a prison sentence for robbery.
He is described as black, 5ft10ins tall and of a slim build. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Police say he has connections to the Bedfordshire area.
Anyone who believes they have seen Jarret or who has any information on his whereabouts should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 1 of Monday December 28.
