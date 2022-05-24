Man, 60, denies possessing imitation firearm in Haverhill

Terence Taylor will stand trial next May. - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 60-year-old Haverhill man accused of having an imitation firearm in a public place will take place in May next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday ( May 24) was Terence Taylor of Cardinal Way, Haverhill.

He pleaded not guilty to possessing an imitation firearm in a public place and possessing ammunition without a certificate on January 22 last year.

Taylor’s trial, which is expected to last two or three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing May 2 next year.

Judge David Pugh directed that a pre trial hearing should take place on April 3 next year.

He allowed Taylor’s unconditional bail to continue.