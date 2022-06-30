Family of Essex Bataclan terror victim wants to move on 'with forgiveness'

The sister of an Essex man killed by terrorists in attacks across Paris in 2015 said she wants to move forward "without hatred".

Zoe Alexander's comments came on the day a French court convicted 20 men of carrying out or aiding the terrorist attacks across the city in November 2015 which killed 130 people and injured more than 400.

The so-called Islamic State terrorist cell attacked people at a concert at the Bataclan theatre, outside a football match at the Stade de France and at multiple café terraces and restaurants in eastern Paris.

Salah Abdeslam, the lone surviving member of the group responsible for the attacks, was sentenced to life with no possibility of parole on Wednesday evening.

Zoe Alexander, sister of Nick Alexander. Photo: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Among the victims was Ms Alexander's brother, Nick, from Weeley, near Colchester, who died at the Bataclan concert hall where he was selling merchandise for the band Eagles Of Death Metal.

Ms Alexander, who attended the trial, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning that her family wanted to move on "with forgiveness".

She said: "I can only speak on behalf of my family, but for us it's been hugely important not to hold on to hatred for the defendants.

"What happened that night, the mindless brutality of it came from a place of intolerance and hatred, and for us to feed into that keeps us in that place as well.

"The only way that we can move forward is with forgiveness, with tolerance and without hatred."

The exterior of the Bataclan concert hall following the attacks in November 2015 - Credit: PA

The 10-month trial took place in a purpose-built courtroom in the Paris Palais de Justice and saw 415 victims give testimony.

Speaking of her music-loving brother, Ms Alexander added: "He was lucky enough to make his living doing what he loved, working in live music.

Mr Alexander's family set up a trust in his name following his death - Credit: PA

"He toured with bands selling merchandise across the world and he'd done that for about 15 years and this was his second tour with Eagles of Death Metal, so that's why he was there with them that night.

"Nick was a huge vibrant personality, a huge energy and you really knew when he was in the room.

"He was definitely one of those people that when you meet them once you don't forget them."

Following his death, Mr Alexander's family set up the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust, which awards grants to community groups and small charities to buy musical equipment.