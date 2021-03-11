Published: 3:35 PM March 11, 2021

The Anchor pub in Tiptree has had its licence revoked by Colchester Borough Council's sub-licencing committee. - Credit: Google

A pub in Tiptree which was visited by police for flouting Covid regulations and hosting "lock ins" has had its licence revoked by the council.

The Anchor in Station Road, Tiptree, has been shut down following Colchester Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee meeting on Tuesday, which was requested by Essex Police.

The meeting, chaired by councillor Dave Harris, heard and discussed evidence submitted by police, which showed the pub had committed offences which placed the public in danger.

The sub-committee examined all documents, including body-worn camera footage provided by Essex Police.

Evidence provided by the force's licencing officer Alan Beckett demonstrated that in addition to undermining of the prevention of crime and disorder licensing objective, members of the public attending the site had also been placed in danger, undermining the public safety licensing objective.

The sub-committee said it was particularly concerned by the offences that had been committed under coronavirus regulations.

Premises supervisor and then licensee Anthony Parker was first warned for not displaying his licence in the pub in July, shortly after restrictions were eased for the hospitality industry.

Then, on August 1, following reports of a previous "lock in" police attended the premises and found that tables were not socially distanced and there was a group of more than six people at one table.

Police received further reports on Friday, December 18 that the pub was hosting a "lock in" and officers described finding around 20 people in the pub and said it was a "party atmosphere".

These were some of the visits which police made to the premises since Covid regulations were introduced last summer.

Councillor Tim Young said the evidence was "very clear" and "very stark".

Councillor Mike Lilley, portfolio holder for communities, wellbeing and public Safety, said: “This decision is confirmation of our commitment to taking action to help protect the public. We will take decisive action against those who commit offences and breach licensing laws.

“This offence is compounded by a disregard for the international pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives and added intense strain to the NHS.

"We are grateful for the support and partnership work undertaken by Essex Police to bring this evidence to the sub- committee.”

The sub-committee did not feel that any option other than revocation of the premises licence, held by Ms K Murphy, was appropriate to address the serious breaches of regulations that had occurred.

The sub-committee noted that the premises licence holder had stated that it was not their intention to attend or be represented at the hearing, despite being invited to do so.

The sub-committee said this lack of engagement gave them no confidence that the premises would be run in accordance with regulations in the future.