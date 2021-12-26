Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars the week before Christmas

The faces of the criminals jailed during the week up to Christmas - Credit: Essex Police/Suffolk police

A woman who reached speeds of up to 90mph as she led police on a chase and a man who was caught growing cannabis are among those jailed in Suffolk the week before Christmas.

Remigius Ruzugus

The 44-year-old appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on Thursday, December 23, having previously pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B at an earlier hearing.

Remigijus Ruzgus was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Judge David Pugh, who previously warned Ruzgus that he was facing immediate imprisonment at the November hearing, jailed him for two years.

Ruzgus, who does not speak English and was aided by a Russian interpreter, was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

Napoleon Stefan

The Ipswich man has been jailed for two years for his role in a mass brawl in Norwich Road.

Stefan, 35 of Newson Street, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to violent disorder following a large fracas on November 23, 2019.

Napoleon Stefan, 35, of Newson Street, Ipswich, has been jailed for two years following Norwich Road brawl in 2019 - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

He was jailed for a total of two years.

The court heard that armed police were called to Norwich Road on the Saturday morning following reports of a disturbance involving a group of people with weapons.

Four people sustained non-life-threatening or life-changing injuries during the incident, which erupted following a family feud.

Following the incident, arrest warrants were issued by the court for a number of those responsible.

Officers have been working with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as several partner agencies including the National Crime Agency, Border Force, and police forces in Germany and Romania in order to extradite a number of the individuals.

Napoleon Stefan was charged in connection with the incident in February 2020 but later fled the country and was found in Germany. He served one month awaiting extradition to the UK.

Vasile Stefan, now 56, of Dickens Road, Ipswich, admitted violent disorder and possessing a knife at a hearing in July.

Kim Ames

The Essex carer has been jailed after police discovered two guns and a round of ammunition stored in an ottoman at the end of a bed in her home.

Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) raided the Colchester home of Kim Ames, 62, on February 25 this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

A search dog indicated to officers about a ottoman at the foot of the bed in the master bedroom at the home in Broom Way, Lori Tucker, prosecuting, told the court.

An officer removed two bin bags from on top of the ottoman and found a wooden box which contained two Browning 9mm self-loading pistols and 48 bullets, Ms Tucker said.

The court heard that Ames received a phone call two days before the raid and was told someone would be along to pick the items up the next day but that never happened.

Ames, who had no previous convictions, previously pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing a prohibited firearm and a further count of possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate.

Sentencing Ames on Wednesday, Judge David Pugh jailed her for a total of 18 months and ordered the destruction and forfeiture of the firearms and ammunition.

However, having been remanded in custody since February, the judge said it was likely she would be released immediately.

Kerrianne Hibbert

The 30-year-old who was pregnant at the time reached speeds of up to 90mph as she led police on a chase through Colchester.

Hibbert, was behind the wheel of a Renault Clio on April 4 this year despite being banned from driving, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Kerrianne Hibbert was jailed for 12 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Essex Police

The car activated automatic number plate recognition cameras and police were made aware that Hibbert was disqualified from driving, Samantha Wright, prosecuting, told the court.

Hibbert then made a right-hand turn at a roundabout on the wrong side of road, with "no regard for other road users", Ms Wright said.

The car was found abandoned nearby and Hibbert was discovered lying on the ground between a fence and some bushes.

The court heard that there were four other people in the car when police started the pursuit.

Mother-of-two Hibbert, of Oakley Road, Dovercourt, has 18 previous convictions for 45 offences, including two previous offences of dangerous driving in the past two years.

She was previously jailed for 12 months for dangerous driving in November 2020.

Jailing Hibbert for 12 months on Wednesday, Judge David Pugh told her: "This was a highly dangerous episode that could have resulted in serious injury.

"It was very fortuitous that it did not."

Hibbert was also banned from driving for two years.

Jade Norman

The 22-year-old woman who breached a court order by sitting ”precariously” on the edge of a safety wall at an Ipswich town centre multi-storey car park has been jailed for three months.

But Norman was told by Recorder Jeremy Benson QC that she was likely to be released straight away having been in custody since October.

Norman was made the subject of a criminal behaviour order in June last year banning her from going beyond safety barriers on roads or buildings or obstructing railways, Ipswich Crown Court previously heard.

Peter Clark, prosecuting, said a police officer who went to the car parked described Norman sitting precariously on the safety wall with a vertical drop to one side of her.

After a verbal exchange, a 20-minute stand-off followed during which she refused to come down off the wall and alternately threatened to jump or said that she wanted to go back to prison.

Eventually the officer managed to persuade Norman to climb off the wall into the safety of the car park and arrested her for breach of a criminal behaviour order.

Jailing Norman, who appeared via prison video link on Thursday, Recorder Benson told her: "This really is going to be the last chance you get.

"If you don't make use of the help that is going to be given to you and breach the criminal behaviour order again and again, it will be longer and longer terms in prison."