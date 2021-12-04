Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

The criminals jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police/Essex Police

A man who sexually assaulted a school girl and an illegal immigrant who was caught running a cannabis factory are among those who have been jailed in Suffolk this week.

Alfie Corley

Corley, 42, stole a laptop containing precious photographs and videos of a Suffolk woman’s dead partner after she had helped him by putting a roof over his head and has been jailed for 50 months.

Alfie Corley has been jailed for four years and two months - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Ipswich Crown Court heard that on the day of the burglary Corley had sat listening to music at the woman’s home in Burdock Road, Red Lodge, and had asked for her money.

He had then given her a lift to Mildenhall and knowing the house was empty he’d returned and stolen a laptop, Bluetooth speaker, tablet device and stereo unit.

The victim returned home later and realised there had been a burglary after noticing a key which she had left in the patio door was missing.

Corley was identified as the burglar after police studied neighbours’ Ring doorbell and CCTV footage which showed Corley and another person leaving the house with items which he had put in a caravan attached to his car.

He admitted burglary and fraud by false representation by trying to sell items stolen during the burglary at Cash Converters in Bury St Edmunds.

Brodie Groome

Groome fatally injured a 46-year-old father while he was on a night out with his family to celebrate his son’s first wedding anniversary and has been jailed for 13 years.

Steven Warburton died in hospital three weeks after being punched once by 27-year-old Brodie Groome in a late-night incident in the Vineyard Street car park in Colchester town centre in August last year.

Brodie Groome has been jailed for 13 years - Credit: Essex Police

Sentencing Groome, who refused to attend the sentencing hearing, Judge Martyn Levett said that at the time he delivered the fatal blow Mr Warburton had been helping his wife to her feet after the heel of one of her shoes had broken.

Groome, of Sydney Street, Brightlingsea, was unanimously found guilty of manslaughter at Ipswich Crown Court in September after a jury unanimously rejected his claim that he had been acting in self-defence when he struck the fatal blow to Mr Warburton.

Peter Bartram

The 67-year-old drug dealer who was found with £200,000 of cocaine has been sentenced to three years in jail.

Bartram, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of criminal property.

Peter Bartram, 67, has been jailed after pleading guilty for several drug offences. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Bartram, of Gondree in Lowestoft, was arrested after officers stopped him while driving down the A14 in Newmarket on Tuesday, September 14.

His blue Seat Leon was searched by officers who recovered two blocks of cocaine, equalling two kilograms and a street value between £160,000 and £200,000.

Bartram was charged with the further offences of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of money laundering.

Wayne Ashton

The 41-year-old was sentenced to four years and eight months imprisonment after he sexually assaulted a schoolgirl.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing which was adjourned for a pre sentence report to four offences of sexual assault between January and September 2019.

He also admitted two offences of making a total of 11 indecent images of children.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for life and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

At an earlier hearing Peter Spary for Ashton said his client accepted he had a sexual interest in children and needed help.

Samuel Rossiter

Rossiterhas been jailed for 12 weeks after he stole whitening kits from a Stowmarket dental surgery during a break-in.

The 32-year-old, of no fixed address in Stowmarket, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary, resisting arrest and criminal damage.

Samuel Rossiter was jailed for 12 weeks by magistrates - Credit: Suffolk police

On Monday, November 29, Rossiter was responsible for a burglary at Tavern Street Dental Practice in Stowmarket where a window was smashed.

Also on Monday, Rossiter admitted stealing a mobile phone, an Erbauer drill and charger, one pair of wire snips, one junior hacksaw, one 500ml bottle of Fanta, one 500ml bottle of Dr Pepper, and a white cycling helmet from a storage shed in Stowmarket.

He was arrested in Milton Road car park in possession of stolen items, police said.

Magistrates jailed Rossiter for 12 weeks for the offences.

Paul Ah-Choon

The Bury St Edmunds man has been jailed for 14 weeks after he took his dad's car without permission before crashing it into a parked car.

The 30-year-old took his father's red Vauxhall as well as £140 which was in an envelope next to the car keys on Tuesday, magistrates in Ipswich heard.

Paul Ah-Choon was jailed for 14 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

While driving to his ex-partner's address around 2.15am, Ah-Choon hit a silver Audi A4 in Coppers Close and failed to stop following the crash, Colette Harper, prosecuting, told the court.

Police were called and Ah-Choon was stopped by officers in Risbygate Street and was found in possession of the money.

He did not have a valid driving licence and was not insured on his dad's car.

The court heard that he had numerous previous convictions.

Lyndon Davies, representing Ah-Choon, said his client had been living with his parents and took his father's car to visit his ex-partner.

Mr Davies said Ah-Choon had mental health issues and had been on a "downward spiral" at the time of the offence.

Magistrates sentenced Ah-Choon to a total of 14 weeks' imprisonment and ordered him to pay compensation of £100 to the officer he assaulted.

He was also handed a six-month restraining order, banning him from going to his parents' home.

Farhaan Yuusuf

The 20-year-old county lines drug dealer who was supplying class A drugs in Colchester has been locked up for 30 months.

Farhaan Yuusuf was selling drugs for the “Wayne” drug line which was based in Croydon for a three week period in June this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Yuusuf was arrested in Colchester on June 28 after police saw him go into a quiet lane and meet three known class A drug users, said Emma Nash, prosecuting.

When officers detained Yuusuf they found £500 cash in a pocket, a “burner” phone and a key to a property.

Yuusuf, of Croydon, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin and being in possession of criminal property.

He was sentenced to 30 months detention in a young offenders institution.

The court heard he had three previous offences for possessing class A and B drugs for which he had been fined.

Besart Thaci

The 20-year-old who tried to run away after police discovered a cannabis factory during a raid at an Ipswich house has been jailed for eight months.

Inside the property in Hayhill Road officers found 28 mature plants in the downstairs living area and a further 24 plants in two upstairs bedrooms, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Besart Thaci - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Sentencing him Recorder Graham Huston described the cannabis growing operation as “relatively sophisticated” and said it was capable of producing a significant quantity of cannabis.

He said Thaci had paid £25,000 to be smuggled into the UK and had arrived here after six attempts.

He said he would have been paid between £10,000 and £15,000 for looking after the plants.

Giles Fleming, for Thaci, said his client was in the UK illegally and would be deported after he’d served his sentence.







