Jailed in Suffolk: These are the criminals locked up in Suffolk this week

A man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl, an inmate who assaulted two prison officers and a trio of shotgun wielding men "like something out of the wild west" were among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Lawrence Green

Lawrence Green, formerly of Brandon, was sentenced to five years for sexually assaulting a child - Credit: Suffolk Police

Pensioner Lawrence Green, formerly of Brandon was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl more than a decade ago.

During his trial the court heard that the 66 year-old had sexually assaulted the girl while playing a naked wrestling game, which he called the “jelly bean or jelly baby game”, with her on a bed when he was in his fifties and she was primary school age.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by prosecutor Isobel Ascherson, the girl said the offending had "affected all aspects" of her life.

She added that although the process of speaking out had been "very emotional and difficult", it had brought her some closure.

He has been jailed for five years, of which half will must be served in custody.

Timothy Cole

Highpoint prison inmate Timothy Cole has been jailed for an additional 30 weeks after he was found guilty of two separate counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Cole, 45, of no fixed address, admitted two offences of assault on an emergency worker on consecutive days in April last year and was jailed for 12 weeks for one of the offences with 18 weeks to be served consecutively for the second assault.

Ipswich Crown Court heard a prison officer had entered Coles cell for a routine check. Upon completion of this Cole grabbed his bottom, saying "you're welcome darling".

Cole was moved to a segregation unit the following day, where he bit another officer on the lower arm, breaking the skin.

Bernard, David and Jim Mongan

Bernard, David and Jim Mongan have been sentenced for two years each for an attack on a Travellers site in Red Lodge - Credit: Suffolk Police

Cambridgeshire residents Bernard, David and Jim Mongan were sentenced to 24 months each for violent disorder after they launched an attack, armed with shotguns and blades, on a Traveller site at Red Lodge, in Suffolk.

The court heard that an 18-year old youth suffered six pellet wounds to the face, neck, arms and torso and a 16-year old, who described “running for his life” and hiding in a ditch during the incident, suffered a leg injury and a pellet wound above his lip.

A pregnant teenage girl was also hurt as a result of falling while attempting to run away to safety after being threatened by a man who was armed with a knife and said he was going to kill her.

In a statement read to the court a member of the family targeted in the incident said: “Nothing like this has ever happened to my family and it has turned our lives upside down.

“We live in constant fear and don’t know when this will stop.”