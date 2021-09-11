Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Published: 6:00 AM September 11, 2021

Dominic McCardle, Ashley Stuhler and Selena Parker were among those jailed this week - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

An Audi TT driver who crashed in Ipswich town centre following a police chase and a trio who held a man captive for six hours are among those to be jailed in Suffolk this week.





Sean Abrey

The 34-year-old has been sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment after being charged in connection with theft from a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle in Bury St Edmunds in May.

Abrey, of Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Thursday, September 9.

He agreed for 18 other offences to be taken into account, including 13 cases of interference with motor vehicles - of which 11 were on the same evening in the Bell Meadow area of Bury St Edmunds.

There were also two cases of theft from motor vehicles in the same road on the same night, as well as one attempted theft from shops and two thefts.

They involved stealing keys and a purse from two people in Bury Cathedral in September 2020.

Abrey must also carry out unpaid work for 100 hours within the next 12 months.





Dominic McCardale, Selena Parker and Ashley Stuhler

A trio who kidnapped and imprisoned a man for six hours over an unpaid debt wept in the dock as they were jailed for a total of 10 years.

The trio were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court after they were all found guilty of unlawfully taking the victim away against his will.

Selena Parker was said to have 'encouraged the others' to carry out the kidnap - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

During a trial, Parker told jurors that she had been angry and upset when the victim took money out of her bank account without permission.

She admitted slapping him in the face after he admitted spending the money on drugs, but denied forcing him into her car in May last year.

Stuhler told the trial that he had been angry when he heard the victim had taken money from her bank account, leaving her without money to pay for food and electricity or support her child.

Ashley Stuhler 'punched, kicked and kneed' the victim - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

However, Judge David Pugh said it was McCardle, 35, of London Road, Ipswich who "inflicted the worst violence".

McCardle and Stuhler, both of whom put their head in their hands as the jury delivered its unanimous verdicts, were each sentenced to three years and six months in jail.

Parker was jailed for three years.





Jason Nicholls

Nicholls ignored attempts by officers to pull him over before he crashed in Norwich Road on July 24.

Police had received reports of a stolen Audi being driven in Ipswich town centre shortly after midnight on the day in question, the court heard.

The car was recovered in morning - Credit: Submitted

Two police officers in a marked car saw the Audi being driven by Nicholls, with a front seat passenger, at the junction of Bramford Road and Sirdar Road.

They indicated for him to stop - but Nicholls ignored the officers and edged past the police car through a gap.

A short chase followed, with the pursuit ending when Nicholls lost control of the Audi and collided with road furniture in Norwich Road, said prosecutor Harry O'Sullivan.

As well as being jailed for 12 months, Nicholls - who has 174 previous convictions - was banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to take an extended retest.





Stacy Humphrys

Humphrys has been jailed for 14 weeks for animal welfare offences following a police raid which saw more than 80 dogs seized from West Meadows travellers' site in Ipswich.

A total of 85 dogs of various breeds and ages were found at Humphrys' address on Saturday, March 20, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

Humphrys, 34, was charged with failing to fulfil his responsibility for the dogs under the Animal Welfare Act.

He was also charged with two counts of breaching a disqualification imposed following a previous conviction, by participating in the keeping of two cocker spaniels and a cavalier King Charles spaniel.

Stacy Humphrys was jailed by magistrates on Tuesday - Credit: Suffolk police

The court heard that Humphrys was identified as having purchased three dogs, which was in breach of his order.

Humphrys was jailed for a total of 14 weeks, of which he will serve half in custody, and ordered him to pay £105 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £128.

He was also banned from keeping dogs for life.

A woman of the same address was handed a suspended sentence, also for animal welfare offences.