Hooded suspects flee from police after theft of garden tools

Police are looking to return a collection of garden tools and equipment following their theft from Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

Suspected thieves ran from a car with covered-up number plates when they were approached by police after garden tools were stolen in west Suffolk.

The theft is reported to have taken place on Sunday, June 12 at a property in Quendon Place, Haverhill.

Police received a report at about 5am of a grey Vauxhall Astra with covered number plates full of garden equipment accompanied by two men with their hoods up.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said when officers attended, the suspects ran from the scene.

Police are looking to return a collection of garden tools and equipment following the theft.

The items that were recovered from the vehicle were a two petrol hedge strimmers, a bag of spit nails, two nail guns, a demolition hammer, a chain saw and leaf blower.

If you think you had any items stolen or know who was responsible for the theft, please contact Haverhill police, quoting crime reference number 37/36112/22.